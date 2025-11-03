Twin operations in Mizoram net Rs 45 Cr meth haul; 4 held, including 2 from Myanmar

Aizawl, Nov 3: Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department officials, on Monday, seized over 15 kg highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, valued at over Rs 45 crore and arrested four drug peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals.

A team of Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department carried out operation in New Champhai region, where they apprehended two drug peddlers and recovered 10.1 kg of methamphetamine tablets from them.

The accused were identified as Zamsianmanga (41) and Ronald Liana (26), both residents of Sagaing Division of Myanmar.

Another team intercepted a vehicle at the area, bordering Champhai town and seized an additional 5.11 kg of the same methamphetamine tablets.

Two Indian nationals were also arrested in the second operation. They were identified as Sahanoor Alom (26), a resident of Sribhumi district and Golap Hussain (32) from Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

The car, bearing an Assam registration number used by the drug smugglers, was also confiscated.

Officials informed that all four accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, and the cases have been registered at the Champhai Police station.

The seizures of drugs mark yet another major haul in ongoing crackdown on cross-border narcotics smuggling from neighbouring Myanmar through Mizoram’s porous frontier.

Six Mizoram districts, especially Champhai, are increasingly being used for trafficking of methamphetamine tablets, other synthetic drugs, exotic animals, arms and ammunition.

Notably, Myanmar shares 1,643 km unfenced border with four northeastern states, namely Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland, and serve as key transit point for drugs, particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets.

At least six districts of Mizoram share border with Myanmar which are Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip.

IANS