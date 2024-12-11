86 years of service to the nation
'Tumhara Naam Kya Hai?' posters confound Aizawl, draw municipal corporation's ire

By The Assam Tribune
'Tumahara Naam Kya Hai?' posters on a street (AT Photo)

Aizawl, Dec. 11: A teaser campaign, launched reportedly by a Meghalaya-based cement company, has baffled Aizawl residents and earned the wrath of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The posters and flex banners bearing the message, 'Tumhara Naam Kya Hai?' (What is your name?), appeared across the city, leaving residents puzzled.

Meanwhile, the AMC issued a notice to the company's Aizawl office, instructing them to remove the unauthorised advertisements.

In its notice addressed to Goldstone Cements Limited, the AMC stated that the campaign violated the AMC Display of Advertisement and Hoarding Regulations, 2013.

The AMC's action follows days of speculation among residents regarding the advertisements, which appeared on electric poles and other unauthorised locations. "People were curious, asking each other what these posters meant. The advertisements were displayed outside designated spots for advertising," an AMC official said. Similar posters have been spotted in other North Eastern States.

