Truck catches fire in Meghalaya, driver injured

Shillong, Apr 29: A truck on National Highway 40 in Ri-Bhoi district caught fire on Monday while the driver and his assistant were asleep, resulting in a minor injury to the driver.

According to the police, the incident happened at Umsaw Nongkharai on the NH at around 2.30 pm, while the driver and the handyman were sleeping after parking the vehicle at the roadside. The truck was loaded with rubber.



According to eyewitnesses, the truck suddenly caught fire, the cause of which is being ascertained. This could be due to a mechanical failure or other reasons and a clear picture would be available after the Motor Vehicle Inspector’s investigation, the police said.



The driver, Shafait Ali (25) from Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, and his assistant, Yasir Ahmed (22) from the same district, were on their way from Agartala to Punjab.

The driver received minor burn injuries and has been rushed to the nearest hospital.