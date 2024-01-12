Tripura’s war against drugs touched new height: CM Saha

Agartala, Jan 12: Chief Minister of Tripura Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday said that Tripura Police had made significant strides in the war against drugs and arrested more than 1,000 accused persons for their involvement in NDPS cases. According to a written statement of the Chief Minister, which was laid on the floors of the house, total arrests made under NDPS sections surpassed records from two previous years.

In 2023, 1052 individuals were arrested in 633 cases, marking a substantial increase compared to the previous two years.

In his response to a calling attention notice raised by CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, Dr. Saha stated on Thursday that the state government has persistently pursued the anti-drug campaign on a large scale.

"The government has taken this step, especially considering the harmful effects on students and youth due to the widespread use of various drugs in the state. As a result of these operations, substantial quantities of illegal drugs, including cannabis, cough syrup, narcotic tablets, and heroin, have been seized from various parts of the state. Individuals involved in drug-related activities, accomplices, and dealers have been arrested," said Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha highlighted the success of Tripura Police's anti-narcotics campaign over the last three years in the Assembly.

In 2021, the police arrested 501 people in 352 cases, confiscating approximately 41,565 kg of ganja, 2.6 lakh bottles of cough syrups, 14.19 lakh tablets, and 3,850 grams of heroin. Additionally, 62.20 lakh cannabis plants were destroyed.

In 2022, 759 people were arrested in 562 cases, resulting in the confiscation of 79,377 kg of ganja, 1.73 lakh bottles of cough syrups, 2.2 lakh tablets, and 7,075 grams of heroin. During this period, 42, 38 918 cannabis plants were destroyed.

"46,631 kg of ganja, 3,08,582 bottles of cough syrup, 4.44 lakh tablets, and 18,844 grams of heroin were seized. During this period, 68,73,935 cannabis plants were destroyed."

Furthermore, Dr. Saha mentioned that, in line with the directives of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, various state departments, including the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education, the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Education, the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Narcotics Control Bureau, and various NGOs, have collaborated to establish state and district-level Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign Committees. These committees aim to assess addiction situations and devise prevention plans.

"The Tripura State AIDS Control Society has initiated Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centres in areas like Kumarghat, Kailashahar, Damachara, Ambassa, Jirania, and Jampui. A recent addition is a centre in Bhati Abhaynagar. Furthermore, the State Health Department inaugurated a dedicated OPD-based addiction clinic named Drug Treatment Clinic (DTC) in August 2019 at Modern Mental Hospital, Narsinghgarh, with financial support from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Central Government, and AIIMS, New Delhi," he added.

Dr. Saha informed that the Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) has been introduced in the De-Addiction Centre at Government Modern Psychiatry Hospital, and proposals to extend this facility to other districts of the state are currently under process.