Tripura's unity mall to display Indo-Bangla products: CM Dr Saha

Agartala, July 17: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday said that the proposed unity mall in Agartala shall showcase the unique products of different states of India as well as Bangladesh. He said, "Bangladesh has shown interest in displaying their products and sought our cooperation. We have also assured them that a dedicated space will be kept in the Unity mall of Tripura for Bangladesh products".

According to the Chief Minister, this mega project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 26, 2025. "The Prime Minister has said that he would inaugurate all the Unity malls to be set up in all the state headquarters of the country on January 26, 2025. These Malls are unique in the sense that the local products of India will be displayed for sale in these malls. This project is nothing but a manifestation of the slogan of vocal for local", said Dr Saha.

It is also worthy to be mentioned here that the mall would be set up at Jute Mill complex located in the outskirts of Agartala city. "We have thought that the mall will be set up at the TRTC complex here in Agartala but the land requirement is on the higher side. This place is quite suitable for carrying out the construction works. The Chief Secretary and other higher officials are here for inspection of the land. Very soon the construction will be started here", the Chief Minister added during a visit to the Jute Mill area.

The Chief Minister also informed the media persons that the Unity Mall would also have separate spaces for each of the districts of Tripura showcasing the unique products and cultural diversity of the land.