Tripura's unemployment rate lower than national average: CM Saha

Agartala, March 8: The state’s unemployment rate stands significantly lower than the national average, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday, citing data from the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).

Addressing an event at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan to mark the second anniversary of the BJP-led government’s second term in the state, Saha said Tripura’s unemployment rate currently stands at 1.7%, compared to the national average of 3.2%.

“This reflects that our state has made remarkable progress in addressing unemployment,” Saha said, highlighting various government initiatives that have contributed to job creation and economic growth.

Sharing figures on employment, the Chief Minister stated that over the last seven years, 16,451 individuals secured permanent government jobs, while over 5,000 youths were engaged through outsourcing and contractual employment.

Additionally, the government has actively promoted self-employment, resulting in the registration of 2.1 lakh microenterprises with the industries and commerce department.

“We have also encouraged small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to set up their units in the state to bridge the employment gap,” he added.

Touching upon the state’s efforts in social welfare, Saha said the government has significantly increased social pension allowances.

“In the past seven years, we have raised the monthly pension from ₹700 to ₹2,000, benefiting over 3.77 lakh people. Additionally, we have expanded our beneficiary base by enrolling 30,000 more individuals,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted measures taken to promote women's economic empowerment.

“We have introduced 50% reservation for women in the allocation of government stalls and reduced stamp duty by 1% on property purchases in their names,” he noted.

On the healthcare front, Saha mentioned that the state now has four medical colleges, including the Agartala Government Dental College, offering 463 undergraduate seats.

He also credited the government’s health coverage scheme, modelled after the PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), for benefiting 4.30 lakh people so far.

“Moreover, the number of specialist doctors at GB Pant Hospital, the state’s largest tertiary care centre, has increased from 25 to 79,” Saha added.

He also commended the rural development bodies of the state, which bagged seven national awards in various categories for excellence, as recognised by the Centre.