Tripura’s Udaipur floods echo 1983 disaster; relief & recovery in full swing

Agartala, Aug 26: Even as the flood situation improves in other parts of Tripura, Gomati district remains severely affected. Udaipur, in particular, has been submerged, halting vehicle movement on National Highway 8 (NH-8), which links South Tripura with the rest of the state.

Residents living near the rivers are comparing this year's floods to those of 1983, which also caused significant damage.

Sixty-year-old Sunil Datta, a resident of the Maharani area in Udaipur subdivision, noted that the current flooding is reminiscent of the 1983 disaster. “We haven't seen floods like this in 41 years. In 1983, my village experienced similar devastation. I have lost several acres of paddy and vegetable farmland,” he told The Assam Tribune.







Datta also expressed frustration with the administration's slow response. “None of us were prepared for these floods. The administration issued warnings, but there were no instructions to evacuate or protect essential items,” he added.

Fatema Bibi, also from the same area, informed that her house was completely submerged. Although the situation has improved slightly with the cessation of rain, the damage remains extensive.

“On August 21, floodwaters quickly inundated our home, leaving us unable to salvage anything. Three family members are currently staying at a relief centre. While the water has receded, restoring our home to its previous condition will take time,” she said.







The main canal in Udaipur, which previously managed floodwaters, was washed away, leading to severe inundation in residential areas. Subdivisions along the banks of the Gomati River continue to struggle with the ongoing flood crisis.

Amid this distressing situation, many individuals are working tirelessly to assist those affected. In Udaipur’s Matabari area, local youth have arranged two boats to help women stranded by the floods traverse the submerged stretch of National Highway 8 at no cost. Their efforts aim to ensure that transportation remains available in emergency situations despite the challenging weather conditions.

Sukanta Paul, a volunteer coordinating the boating service, reported that local MLA support facilitated the arrangement of the boats, and residents have since volunteered to operate them. “We are providing this service free of charge. Our focus is on helping women commuters who need to cross the flooded stretch to reach the nearest accessible road,” Paul explained.







Abhishek Debroy, MLA from the Matabari assembly constituency, described the current flood situation in Udaipur as the worst in history, attributing it to three days of relentless rain.

“We cannot yet declare the situation is under control,” Debroy said. “Shelter homes have been established across the district, where people are receiving food. The canal in Udaipur city, which previously managed excess river water, has been washed away. Although river levels are receding, water in the city remains stagnant. The state government is working around the clock to provide essential services,” he told The Assam Tribune.

Debroy also noted the significant individual contributions to relief efforts. “Families in the shelters are left with nothing. Their homes are underwater, food is scarce, and they lack cooking facilities. We are doing everything possible to ensure that everyone receives adequate food,” he added.







The MLA highlighted that the water level in the city will only decrease once the canal is restored. “This has been an unprecedented situation with floodwaters rapidly inundating the city. The canal washed away by the floods is still under repair. Experts are working on it, and we hope for a resolution soon,” Debroy added.

Notably, the floods have claimed 26 lives in the state so far, with two individuals reported missing. More than 20,000 houses have been affected, and the number of people in relief camps has decreased to 117,000 from 122,000. Additionally, around 200 schools and 12,000 students have been affected.