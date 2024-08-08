Tripura’s Panchayat Elections registers 60% voter turnout by afternoon

Tripura, August 8, 2024 — The three-tier Panchayat elections in Tripura, which began on Thursday morning, registered more than 60 percent of voter turnout by the afternoon.



Secretary of the Tripura State Election Commission, Asit Kumar Das, said, “By 2 pm, voter turnout had reached 61.8%. The polling process is nearing its end, and we are confident that within the stipulated time frame, the officials will complete the process smoothly.”

Earlier in the day, polling stations opened at 7 am, and a significant number of voters flocked to exercise their democratic rights.

Previously, the BJP-nominated candidates secured about 70% of the seats uncontested. For the remaining seats where opposition candidates were in the fray, polling was conducted according to the norms set by the State Election Commission.

Senior BJP leader and Minister Sushanta Chowdhury highlighted the importance of these elections, stating that the Panchayat elections are pivotal given the three-tier panchayat system’s role in our state.

“Elected bodies in panchayats, panchayat samitis, and zilla parishads are crucial for delivering services to rural communities. From PM Awas Yojana to other beneficiary schemes, panchayats are key in selecting genuine beneficiaries. Our candidates, whether those already victorious or still campaigning, will advance PM Modi’s development initiatives at the grassroots level,” he said.

Biswajit Shil, a candidate for seat 12 in the West Tripura Zilla Parishad, highlighted his agenda, saying, “Our focus is on development and economic progress in rural areas. We are seeing strong voter turnout as people show their support for our party.”

In contrast, CPI(M) state committee member and former MLA Pabitra Kar criticised the process, noting slow progress and low voter turnout.

“The opposition parties were prevented from fielding candidates for all seats initially. The lacklustre voter response indicates attempts by ruling party activists to undermine the election process,” Kar asserted.

As the election day ends, all eyes are on the results to be declared on August 12.