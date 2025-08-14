Tripura’s INPT faces delisting as ECI flags inactivity, sets August 21 reply deadline

Agartala, August 14: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has served a show cause notice to Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) asking it to make a written representation as to why the party shall not be delisted.

Former rebel-turned-politician Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl had floated the INPT way back in 2002 to unite the tribal political forces, but it (INPT) merged with Tipra Motha Party (TMP) in 2021.

"As per records of the Commission, the INPT party did not set up any candidates at the general elections to the House of the People and to the State Legislative Assembly of Tripura held in 2018 and 2023 respectively, as well as any bye-elections for the last two general elections. It is self-evident that the said party has ceased to function as a political party," said the show cause notice circulated by the Information & Cultural Affairs (ICA) department on Wednesday.

The ECI proposes to withdraw the recognition of the party from the list of registered political parties.

"Before the Commission decides to proceed to withdraw the recognition of the party, it is proposed to give the party an opportunity of making representation/showing cause if any as to why the proposed action should not be taken," it said.

"Therefore, the INPT is called upon to make a written representation to the ECI in this regard, if it so desires. The representation, if any, should be duly accompanied by an affidavit from the president or the general secretary of the party with supporting documents on which the party proposes to rely upon and should reach latest by 21.08.2025," it said.

The date of hearing for the party has been scheduled on August 28 at 3 pm in the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Tripura, Agartala, it said.

"If no reply is received from the party by the aforesaid date, it will be presumed that the party has nothing to say in the matter and appropriate action will be taken without any further communication to the party", the notice added.

PTI