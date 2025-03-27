Tripura's forest cover drops by 95 sq km, govt to verify data with on-ground surveys

Agartala, March 27: The Tripura government has launched an initiative to reassess the state’s forest cover following reports of a significant decline, citing multiple causes, including the alleged misapplication of the Recognition of Forest (Rights) Act, 2006.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma said that the government would conduct ground-level surveys to determine the actual status of forest loss and take corrective measures where necessary.

According to the Forest Survey of India’s (FSI) latest report, released in December 2023, Tripura’s forest cover shrank by 95.31 sq km over two years, dropping from 7,680.08 sq km in 2021 to 7,584.77 sq km in 2023.

However, Debbarma noted that the FSI data, obtained via satellite, may not fully align with on-ground reality, prompting a directive for detailed field inspections.

A key issue highlighted by Debbarma is the improper implementation of the Recognition of Forest (Rights) Act, 2006. Many forest dwellers, after receiving land rights, have reportedly demarcated their plots arbitrarily, leading to unregulated land use and deforestation.

“In many areas, forest dwellers have marked boundaries on their own. There was no systematic demarcation before handing over land under the Act, and even fencing was not done. We are now working with the Tribal Welfare and Revenue Departments to streamline the process,” the minister said.

The Act was first implemented in Tripura under the Left Front government in 2008, allowing forest-dependent communities to claim land rights. However, authorities now believe that a lack of proper oversight led to extensive deforestation.

Apart from mismanaged land allocation, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest S.K. Samal identified several other contributing factors to the declining green cover.

Rubber Plantations: Large portions of reserve forest land have been cleared for rubber cultivation, replacing native tree species with commercial plantations.

Large portions of reserve forest land have been cleared for rubber cultivation, replacing native tree species with commercial plantations. Rehabilitation of Bru Refugees : Following the 2020 Bru settlement agreement, over 6,900 families who migrated from Mizoram due to ethnic conflict have been permanently resettled in Tripura, leading to further deforestation.

: Following the 2020 Bru settlement agreement, over 6,900 families who migrated from Mizoram due to ethnic conflict have been permanently resettled in Tripura, leading to further deforestation. Shifting Cultivation: Traditional jhum (shifting) cultivation remains widespread in tribal-dominated hilly areas, causing soil erosion and ecological imbalance.

Traditional (shifting) cultivation remains widespread in tribal-dominated hilly areas, causing soil erosion and ecological imbalance. Old Rubber Tree Clearance: The Tripura Forest Development Corporation Ltd has begun felling aged rubber trees to prepare for new plantations, temporarily reducing green cover.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, the state government is implementing extensive afforestation programs.

“Our goal is to plant saplings across 10,000 hectares annually. Alongside forest plantations, we are promoting roadside and riverbank greenery to restore ecological balance,” Samal said.

Additionally, the government plans to introduce sustainable livelihood programmes for forest dwellers to curb deforestation. One such initiative involves promoting bamboo plantations, which can provide income opportunities while helping maintain forest density.