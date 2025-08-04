Tripura’s first international cricket stadium to be ready by December: CM Saha

Agartala, Aug 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently announced that the state’s first international cricket stadium, currently under construction at Narsinghgarh in Agartala, is expected to be completed by December this year.

Saha made the announcement while inaugurating the KC Girls’ School Cricket Ground and launching a celebrity T10 exhibition match between the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) and the Bengal Tigers at Kamalpur in Dhalai district. Calling it a “historic day for Kamalpur,” the Chief Minister also recalled his involvement in the stadium project during his tenure as TCA president.

“When I visited the site in 2017, the construction lacked proper coordination. I had to step in and streamline the process. The current progress is a testament to the dedication of the present TCA committee,” he said.

Stressing the need to keep politics out of sports, Saha said the government is committed to promoting genuine talent and ensuring transparency in team selections. He alleged that under the previous CPI(M)-led government, cricket in the State was politicized, with selections influenced by party loyalties.

“Even Ranji Trophy selections were once determined by political affiliation, leading to widespread frustration. This has changed since 2018 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he asserted.

Saha also emphasized his government’s focus on merit-based employment and criticized the opposition for spreading misinformation. “All job appointments are now made purely based on merit. The opposition, however, continues to mislead the public through political networks,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister added that his government is working to expand sports infrastructure across the State. “Tripura has enormous sporting potential. What we need is structured training and modern facilities. Political obstruction delayed the construction of the stadium, but we are working to remove those barriers,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the future of cricket in Tripura, Saha said, “Once completed, the Narsinghgarh stadium will be capable of hosting international matches, bringing world-class cricket to Tripura and opening new avenues for local talent.”