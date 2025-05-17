Tripura’s dairy sector gets boost as Centre promotes affordable IVF technology

Agartala, May 17: Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, on Saturday reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to making in vitro fertilisation (IVF) technology for livestock accessible and affordable for ordinary farmers.

Speaking at the inauguration of Unit II of the Gomati Milk Union-operated dairy facility in Bamutia, Singh emphasised the role of technological interventions in boosting milk production in Tripura.

He noted that approximately 2.7 lakh doses of sex-sorted semen had already been administered to cows across the state, resulting in the birth of 50,000 female calves—a significant step toward improving livestock productivity.

“There are two key ways to increase milk production through artificial insemination. The first is using sex-sorted semen, which has now been made available to farmers across the country. Earlier, one dose cost ₹850, but with central government subsidies, farmers now receive three doses for ₹750,” the Minister explained.

On IVF, Singh said the technology remains expensive, but the Centre is working to make it accessible. “IVF is also referred to as breed improvement technology. Our research teams are working tirelessly to bring this to common farmers. When used according to prescribed guidelines, IVF has shown to significantly boost milk yield,” he added.

Despite India being the world’s largest milk producer, Singh expressed concern over its limited export capacity due to the prevalence of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). He urged the Tripura government to intensify eradication efforts.

“The Centre is providing free FMD vaccinations, and Tripura has set a target of 93% coverage. I urge the Chief Minister to further strengthen efforts in this sector,” he said.

On the newly inaugurated dairy facility, Singh said it has a total capacity of 40,000 litres—30,000 litres for milk and 10,000 litres for milk-based products like curd and paneer. He stressed that such infrastructure will directly benefit small and marginal farmers, for whom animal husbandry is a crucial supplementary income source.

He also called on Tripura's Cooperative Department Minister Shukla Charan Noatia to prioritise the formation of milk producer cooperative societies across the state.