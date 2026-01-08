Tripura's Chabimura to get Rs 60 Cr boost for world-class eco-tourism hub

Agartala, Jan 8: Tripura’s iconic hill-and-river destination Chabimura is being redeveloped into a world-class eco-tourism hub with an investment of Rs 60 crore, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Tuesday.

During his third inspection of the project site, the minister said nearly 35 per cent of the work has already been completed and the redevelopment is on track for completion within this year. The project aims to strengthen tourism infrastructure while ensuring the protection of the area’s natural environment and rich archaeological heritage.

“We are focusing on developing this tourist spot in harmony with nature,” Chowdhury said, adding that Chabimura has already gained national attention and holds strong potential to emerge as a world-class destination with improved basic amenities.

Located along the Gomati river, Chabimura is famous for its ancient rock carvings of Hindu deities etched into steep riverbank cliffs, with the massive relief of Goddess Durga being its most prominent attraction. The site is largely accessible by boat through dense forest stretches and also offers trekking routes, bird watching opportunities and scenic river views.

Officials said the redevelopment plan includes the construction of 26 eco-friendly log huts, a cafeteria, a children’s play area, landscaped zones, paved walkways and other visitor-oriented facilities to enhance the overall tourist experience. The project is expected to be completed by October, with a formal public opening likely by December.

Highlighting the State government’s broader focus on tourism, Chowdhury said the sector was accorded industry status last year. “After our government came to power, we initiated several projects, including Chabimura, Narikel Kunja and adventure tourism initiatives,” he said.

The minister added that tourism is expected to emerge as a major livelihood generator across the Northeastern region and help position Tripura as a prominent tourism destination at the national level. He also said he would inspect Banduar in Gomati district, where a replica complex of the 51 Shakti peethas is currently under construction.









