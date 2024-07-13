Tripura youth's murder sparks unrest; Prohibitory orders issued

Agartala, July 13: Following the death of Parameshwar Reang, a youth from Gandatwisa (formerly Gandacherra) in Tripura's Dhalai district, Section 163 BNSS was imposed, and substantial security measures were enforced.

Reang succumbed to injuries sustained in an assault by four individuals a few days prior.

According to local sources, Reang attended a local fair and was brutally attacked by four persons at the Cricket Stadium in the 30 Card area.

After suffering severe injuries, he was rushed to a local hospital and later transferred to GBP Hospital for advanced treatment, where he passed away on Friday.

The news of Reang's death sparked widespread tension throughout the subdivision.

His body was brought back to Gandacherra around 7 PM following medical procedures. In apprehension of tension, authorities deployed a large number of CRPF, Tripura State Rifles, and police personnel to avert any kind of flare-up.

The situation escalated with attacks on several residences, though the exact number of affected families remains unclear.

Six security personnel, including CRPF members, were injured while trying to manage the unrest.

The District Magistrate and Collector of Dhalai district, Saju Vaheed, has confirmed that all four accused persons involved in the assault have been arrested.

"All four accused persons who attacked the deceased are under judicial custody," he disclosed.

"Given the law and order situation, Section 163 BNSS was enforced since Friday morning. The CRPF and TSR personnel are deployed, and the situation is being monitored closely.”

Tipra Motha Party leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarman condemned the killing of the deceased and urged the people of Gandatwisa to remain peaceful.

"I condemn the murder of Parameshwar Reang. I have spoken to the highest police authority and demanded that the culprits be charged under relevant IPC sections. I appeal for peace and restraint and will personally meet the family to demand justice," Debbarman posted on social media.

In an audio message, Debbarman reiterated his call for peace, urging locals to stay calm and trust the authorities to handle the situation.