Tripura: Yaba tablets, brown sugar seized, three drug peddlers arrested

Agartala, Dec 27: In a late night raid, Agartala city police seized Yaba tablets, brown sugar and unaccounted cash worth Rs 14,150 from a rented room located at Palace Compound here in the hearts of Agartala city on Monday night.

The police also arrested three persons in connection during the raid who are identified as Rahul Roy, Bishal Roy Chowdhury and Samuel Debbarma.

While Bishal and Rahul are residents of AD Nagar, Samuel hails from Khowai but now stays at a Gurkhabasti area, OC West Agartala Police Station Jayanta Kumar Dey told reporters.

The police said, the total cost of the seized substances would be close to Rs one lakh. "Prima facie evidence suggests that they had been running a drug racket from the room. We have found a cylinder which was used for drug trafficking. Although they took the room on rent for study purposes, we found no traces of books or papers related to studies. The owner of the house also did not do any agreement before allowing them as tenants", the police officer said. According to police, six mobile phones, three three-wheelers consisting of two motor-cycles and a scooter had been seized from the spot. "They are part of an organized syndicate and now manhunt has been initiated to trace the kingpin controlling them", said Dey.