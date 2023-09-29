Tripura woman kills herself after poisoning 2 kids, probe on

Guwahati, Sept 29: A 35-year-old woman, after poisoning her two children, also consumed poison at her house at Gopalnagar village in Tripura’s Khowai district on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the victim Pramila Munda's husband Manu had gone to a neighbouring village for his daily work.

The woman committed suicide by consuming poison after feeding her sons Parimal, 10, and Monish,12, poison in some liquid.

The exact reason behind the incident is not yet clear.

The husband, still grappling with the shock, expressed confusion regarding the reason behind his wife's drastic steps.

As police continue to investigate the incident, the bodies have been sent for autopsy.