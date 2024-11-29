Tripura woman detained for alleged role in husband’s killing

Agartala, Nov 29: The Tripura Police on Thursday night detained a woman for her alleged involvement in the killing of her first husband, Ramdhari, a resident of Haryana. The mortal remains of the deceased person were recovered from a reserve forest area in Kalkalia under the Sepahijala district of Tripura, Officer-in-Charge of the Bishalgarh police station, Sanjit Sen, told the press.

Sen explained that a mobile phone number found in the pocket of the deceased person led to his identification and his links with Tripura. “We found a contact number from the pocket of the deceased person. Using that contact, we could identify the deceased as Ramdhari, a resident of Haryana. Later, we came to know that he had arrived here in Tripura to meet his wife and children,” he explained.

According to police, the accused wife, Gita Rani Debbarma, got tied into the nuptial knot with the accused, a resident of Bishramganj police station area.

"In 2013, Debbarma went to Haryana and got married to Ramdhari. She stayed there for around three years and gave birth to a baby boy, and on her arrival at Tripura, she gave birth to her second child. The lady, however, tied the knot for the second time with a local boy and currently stays in the Takarajala area under the same district,” Sen added.

Stating that prima facie evidence suggests that the man was killed by Debbarma’s second husband, the police official said, “The accused wife has been detained for interrogation. Sources have informed us that the deceased, his wife Gita, and her second husband were sighted travelling on a scooter towards the forest land in Kalkalia. A manhunt is launched to trace Gita Rani’s second husband.”

A police case has been registered under sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to sources, the mortal remains dumped in the reserve forest were attempted to be burnt down using acid.