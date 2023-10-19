Tripura welcomes a new Governor

Guwahati, Oct 19: In a recent announcement from the President's office, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as the new Governor of Tripura and Raghubar Das as the Governor of Odisha.

These new appointments are set to take effect upon their official assumption of office.

The official statement, released on a Wednesday, stated, "The President of India is happy to announce the following appointments: Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura and Shri Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha."

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, a prominent figure within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a three-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Andhra Pradesh, will undertake the role of Governor in Tripura. He brings a wealth of experience and political acumen to his new position.

Currently, the 19th Governor of Tripura is Satyadev Narayan Arya, a distinguished BJP leader from Bihar who has previously held the position of Governor of Haryana. Arya has been instrumental in the state's governance during his tenure.