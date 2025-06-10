Tripura urges Centre to repair damaged fencing along Bangladesh border

Agartala, June 10: Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Tuesday, said he has urged the Centre to repair the damaged barbed wire fencing of the state's international border with Bangladesh.

The northeastern state shares 856 km of border with the neighbouring country and around 80% of the border has been fenced so far, while fencing in the remaining portion has been stalled on different grounds.

Barbed wire fencing at several patches has been damaged due to reasons such as landslides, rains or other natural causes and cutting off by miscreants.

"During the NEC plenary session here (December 2024) I have taken up repairing of barbed wire fencing and erection of new fencing along unfenced patches for urgent attention. Several patches have been damaged for different reasons. Not only at the NEC session, I have also highlighted the issue with the central leadership on different occasions. This is under the Centre's consideration. I will bring the matter to Delhi's notice again," he said.

On infiltration, Saha said he had discussed the matter with the Border Security Forces (BSF) and other security agencies to intensify vigil along the border to foil any infiltration attempt from across the border.

Claiming that infiltration has not increased at the pace it was anticipated in the northeastern state, he said the agencies are taking whatever steps are needed to take for deportation of illegal immigrants.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Saha unveiled the “Seva, Sushan, Garib Kalyan of 11 Saal” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party state headquarters here.

It highlights the success of 11 years of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister from serving the poor to national security to emerging economic power.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and BJP general secretary Bipin Debbarma were present at the function.

PTI