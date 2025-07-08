Tripura urges 16th Finance Commission for grants to TTAADC, forests & roads

Agartala, July 8: Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has urged the 16th Finance Commission to allocate special grants for the development of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), citing persistent infrastructure gaps and ecological vulnerabilities in the region.

Speaking at a high-level meeting convened by the Commission in New Delhi, the minister stressed the need for holistic and equitable development in areas protected under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. “For that, approval of funds is essential,” he said.

A key focus of his submission was the creation of a dedicated grant mechanism for the TTAADC, which he termed vital to the state’s inclusive growth.

The minister also called for enhanced financial support for the connectivity sector, especially in light of Tripura’s fragile road and rail infrastructure that suffers recurrent setbacks during the monsoon season.

Highlighting the state’s dense forest cover and ecological diversity, Minister Roy appealed for 20% of the total grants to be allocated towards forestry and ecology, underscoring their importance to Tripura’s economy and environmental sustainability.

“Forest and ecology are two major components of Tripura’s economy. The forest needs to be protected to keep the ecological balance unhampered,” he said.

In addition, the minister sought special assistance for agriculture, fisheries, MSMEs, and tourism, sectors he described as essential to Tripura’s economic progress.

He also laid out a detailed roadmap of the state’s development plans before the Commission.

Roy further flagged the impact of political instability in neighbouring Bangladesh on Tripura’s cross-border trade and medical tourism potential.

“Prevailing political conditions in Bangladesh have adversely impacted the state’s prospects in the medical tourism sector,” he said.

He urged the Finance Commission to consider Tripura’s revenue deficiencies arising from these external challenges and extend adequate fiscal support to ensure continued growth.