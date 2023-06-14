Tripura undertakes survey to increase fish production

Agartala, June 14: To boost fish production in Tripura, the fisheries department has undertaken a statewide survey to identify non-functional water bodies which can be used for developing pisciculture, a minister said on Wednesday.

The northeastern state, where individual fish consumption stands at 19 kg on an average every year, produces 8,284 MT of fish annually against its annual demand of 1,11,714 MT.

The deficit is met from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Bangladesh.

At present, the state has functional water bodies for fish production spread over 37,957 hectares. A target has been fixed to develop pisciculture in water bodies covering an area of 100 hectare.

“The demand for fish has increased from 96,454 MT in 2016-17 to 1,11,714 MT in 2022-23 in Tripura due to an increase in population and other factors. Likewise, fish production has also shot up from 72,271 MT to 82,084 MT,” Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das said at a press conference.

“In the course of review meetings, it came to light that there are several water bodies which are not being used for pisciculture. If the unused water bodies are made functional, fish production is likely to double in the state”, Das said.

The department has already taken several steps to increase fish production in the state to reduce the dependence on fish supply from outside the state.

Admitting that resource constraint is an obstacle for carrying out the survey, Das said he has already taken up the issue of financial help with the Centre.

“Once the survey is completed, a comprehensive plan will be chalked out and sent to the Centre for financial assistance”, he said.

Das also voiced concern over the quality of fish sourced from Bangladesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

“It takes considerable time to transport fish from Andhra Pradesh to Agartala through roadways. They might be using chemicals for preserving the fish during the long journey. We don't know whether fish coming from outside the state is safe for consumption. These issues can be resolved if our state increases fish production and we are working on it”, he said.