Tripura: Two housewives allegedly killed by husbands in separate incidents

Agartala, Sep 6: A housewife was thrashed to death by her husband and sister-in-law at her own residence located at Tanti Para Manu Valley village of Chandipur. Her husband was stated to be under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. The lifeless body of the deceased identified as Minati Tanti had multiple injury marks and scars which were evident from the merciless physical torture before her death.

Local sources said that the deceased’s husband Jhanti Tanti is a habitual drinker and often she used to face the heat of his wrath. “Jhantu and Minati got tied into the nuptial knot several years back. As some years passed off, their relationship started to get bitter. In the meantime, she gave birth to a girl who is now a student in class II. When she was being tortured in their house, the girl witnessed everything with her eyes”, a local resident of the village told media persons.



Police sources also said that while she was being tortured by her husband, her sister-in-law Sumi Tanti was present and she had been constantly instigating Jhantu. “She is married but within a couple of months of her marriage, she returned to her village and started staying there. Nobody knows whether everything is good between her and her husband or not”, said another local.

It was the locals of the area who first spotted the mortal remains covered with a piece of clothes lying on the surface of her living room. After being informed, a team of women police station reached the spot and sent the mortal remains for post-mortem. The prime accused of the case Jhantu Debnath and his accomplice in the crime Sumi Tanti were arrested. Police said that a specific case has been registered in connection with the incident.



In a similar incident, police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in mysterious circumstances. Even as the in-laws of the housewife claimed that the 28-year-old lady committed suicide, locals who first spotted the body claimed that her legs were quite easily touching the surface of the chair placed below.



Local sources said Das was also a victim of domestic violence. “Her husband, Swapan Das (30) is a contractor by profession. She got married to him in 2015. A drug addict, Das used to torture the housewife day and night. She also gave birth to a boy who is now seven years old”, another local added.



The father of the deceased had lodged an FIR with the Gandacherra police station against her husband. It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased's parents are residents of the adjoining Amarpur subdivision in Gomati district.

