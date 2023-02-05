Tripura tribal party to adopt resolution against CAA within 150 days after 'coming to power'

Agartala, Feb 5: Tipra Motha Party (TMP), which has been demanding to upgrade the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as a full-fledged state, would pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) within 150 days if the party comes to power in Tripura after the February 16 Assembly elections.

TMP chief and former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman released its 15-point promises- Mission 15 for 150 days -- for the upcoming Assembly elections on Saturday.

Deb Barman promised a socio economic survey in Tripura.

"We want people irrespective of any religion and caste to live in Tripura. We would pass a resolution against CAA. In one country there cannot be two laws, similarly, one country cannot have a law which bars Muslims and tribals," Deb Barman told the media.

He said that to make Tripura a drugs-free state, a village-level task force would be set up to fight against drug menace.

"Zero tolerance against corruption and violence would be undertaken within 150 days of the TMP coming to power. Specific mission would be undertaken and a task force would be constituted against poverty," he said.

Saying that the TMP would learn the good things from other party-ruled governments, Deb Barman said that 10 problems would be identified in each Assembly constituency and these would be solved within 150 days.

The tribal leader promised a permanent constitutional solution to the indigenous people of Tripura and to provide 20,000 new government jobs in 150 days.

The TMP has fielded candidates in 42 seats - 20 in tribal reserved and remaining in general and Scheduled Caste reserve seats.

The TMP supremo earlier held a series of meetings with the ruling BJP's ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) for seat adjustment, but the IPFT leaders did not forge any alliance with Deb Barman's party.

The IPFT, since 2009, has been demanding to make the areas under the TTAADC a full-fledged state while the TMP since 2021 has been demanding elevation of the TTAADC areas by granting of 'Greater Tipraland State' or a separate state status under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution.

The ruling BJP, CPI-M led Left, Congress, and the Trinamool Congress, though strongly opposing the demands of both IPFT and the TMP, have tried a lot to make seat adjustments or forge an electoral alliance with the TMP or TIPRA.

Of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura, 20 tribal reserve seats are crucial for any party to capture power and the TMP being a tribal based party is a main stakeholder of these tribal reserve seats, which were once a stronghold of the Left parties headed by the CPI-M.