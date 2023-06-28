Tripura trade body seeks repeal of restrictions on Indo-Bangla export-import

Agartala, June 28: India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday sought withdrawal of trade restrictions imposed on 44 items for trans border export-import through Tripura. A delegation of CUTS international and World Bank met the representatives of the traders of the state to understand the problems stalling the growth of trade.

On what was discussed in the meeting, General Secretary of India Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce Sujit Roy said, "Some interventions to fix the infrastructure loopholes is a must. We have seen that there are no sheds in the area where good laden lorries get unloaded. Fish consignments wait for the whole day in the borders for clearance from Kolkata. At Srimantapur, the Border Guarding Forces of Bangladesh object to any kind of construction and repairing work of the road that connects India with Bangladesh at Srimantapur borders".

According to Roy, the biggest problem of trade through Tripura is the restriction imposed on certain goods. "In other border checkpost there is no such restriction. But for Tripura there is a long list of 44 items that are not allowed to be brought to Tripura. This must end as we all should get the opportunity to do trade in a fair manner", added Roy.

He also mentioned that the operations through Maitri Setu are yet to be commenced as roads in the Bangladesh side are not fit for movement of cargo shipments. "This bridge is set to unlock all doors for us. We hope this problem will be solved soon for betterment of the trade relations with Bangladesh. Since World Bank is funding Bangladesh, we hope they will understand our issues to take necessary steps", said Roy.