Tripura tops NE in PM-KUSUM scheme, CM Saha hails ‘sustainable progress’

Agartala, Oct 31: Tripura has secured the first position among the northeastern states in implementing the PM-KUSUM scheme, said Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday.

Saha expressed happiness over the state's achievement and said the recognition reflects his government's "unwavering commitment to promoting clean energy, rural empowerment, and sustainable development".

A programme to promote solar energy use in the agricultural sector, the PM KUSUM scheme is being implemented by Tripura Renewable Energy Development Authority (TREDA), a state government enterprise, to provide solar pumps to farmers.

Under this scheme, eligible farmers can receive highly subsidised solar pumps to replace those run by diesel, and this transformation can reduce irrigation costs and pollution while increasing income.

"It is a shining example of sustainable progress! Tripura has secured the first position among all northeastern states in implementing the PM-KUSUM scheme", the chief minister posted on social media.

He further announced, "Today, Power Minister of Tripura, Ratan Lal Nath received the prestigious award from Union Minister for Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi during the Regional Workshop held in Guwahati."

Power Secretary Abhishek Singh and TREDA's Joint Director Debasish Sukladas were present during the programme.

PTI