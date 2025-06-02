Tripura to transform Ludhua Tea Estate into Rs 32-Cr eco-tourism hub

Agartala, June 2: The Tripura government has decided to develop Ludhua tea estate in Sabroom into an eco tourism spot in a bid to boost the state’s tourism sector.

The tea estate raised in an area covering 22 acres in South Tripura, produces substantial quality of tea including black and green tea.

State's Tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury accompanied by Tourism director Prashant Badal Negi and former MLA Sankar Roy visited the tea estate on Monday and held a meeting with local officials.

Addressing the press, the Minister said that a detailed project report (DPR) for developing the project at estimated cost of Rs. 32 crore is being prepared.

“The tender would be floated within the next one and half months and the works for the project would commence in three months,” he said.

According to reports, the modern eco-tourism destination will include various tourist facilities including a scenic lake with boating facilities, a unique roof bridge, a children’s play zone, nature trails for walking and local handicrafts and traditional cuisine for visitors.

“Our goal is to identify every promising location in Tripura and place it firmly on India’s tourism map. Ludhua Tea Garden is a shining example,” said Chowdhury.

The Minister likened the tea estates with those of Darjeeling as he highlighted that the natural beauty and pristine charm of Ludhua Tea Estate exudes a “Darjeeling-like” experience.

PTI