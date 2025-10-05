Tripura to supply 40 MW power to Mizoram during Christmas

Agartala, Oct 5: The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) will supply 40 MW of power to Mizoram during the upcoming Christmas celebrations, continuing a long-standing tradition of power exchange between the two neighbouring states, an official said on Sunday.

Earlier, during Durga Puja, the Mizoram State Power Corporation had arranged 40 MW of electricity for Tripura to help ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the festive period.

"We had an agreement to receive 40 MW power during Durga puja, even as the state power utility company did not draw the full power (40 MW) on account of less power demand in our state", TSECL managing director Biswajit Bose said.

According to him, TSECL will also arrange 40 MW power to Mizoram during the Christmas celebrations. The neighbouring state will draw power during December and January.

He said the TSECL had a target to supply 363 MW of power to ensure power supply during the four-day-long Durga puja festivities, but the power demand fell to 320 to 290 MW, except September 30 (maha ashtami) when it touched 360 MW.

"There was no power shortage or outage in puja days as the power company had taken all possible measures for uninterrupted power supply", he said.









PTI