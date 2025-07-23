Tripura to see SIR of electoral rolls, says Tipra Motha chief after ECI meeting

Agartala, July 23: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has assured that a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will be carried out in Tripura, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said after a delegation of his party met the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Pradyot said, “The ECI has assured us that the SIR exercise will be conducted across all states, including Tripura. They heard our concerns attentively.”

The demand for a SIR gained momentum following its implementation in Bihar and amid growing concerns over the alleged inclusion of illegal immigrants in Tripura’s voters’ list.

In the meeting, the Tipra Motha Party submitted a detailed memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging immediate action.

The party claimed that Tripura’s 856-km-long border with Bangladesh has allowed large-scale illegal infiltration, which has significantly altered the demographic balance.

The memorandum alleged that undocumented immigrants have managed to obtain official documents like voter ID, Aadhaar, PAN cards, and even passports through fraudulent means, aided by corrupt officials and brokers.

“This has resulted in the marginalisation of Tripura’s Indigenous population, undermining the ST reservation system and weakening democratic representation,” the letter stated.

The Tipra Motha delegation comprised ministers, MLAs, and the Chief Executive Member of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The memorandum, signed by General Secretary Brishaketu Debbarma, Minister Animesh Debbarma, and party leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, also called for a door-to-door verification of electoral rolls, similar to the model implemented in Bihar.

To ensure transparency, the party recommended that the verification process be carried out by officials from outside the affected constituencies and under strict supervision. It also demanded specialised training for personnel involved, to prevent administrative lapses or potential manipulation.

Addressing questions regarding the BJP's position, Pradyot clarified, “We are an independent political party working to safeguard Tripura’s interests. Other parties are free to present their views to the Election Commission.”

Regarding the Tiprasa Accord, he expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in its implementation.

“We joined the government with a clear understanding based on the Tiprasa Accord. If it is not honoured, we will be compelled to reconsider our position,” he said.