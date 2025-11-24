Tripura to recruit 1,733 teachers as CM cites 20,000-plus jobs since 2018

Agartala, Nov 24: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said the state government has initiated the process to recruit 1,733 teachers across various categories to boost the education ecosystem.

Speaking at a government programme, he said the education department has already appointed 6,998 teachers and allied staff since 2018.

Referring to allegations that the government was not creating enough jobs, Saha said as many as 20,181 unemployed youths have been appointed in different government departments since 2018.

Besides, around 5,000 people have been appointed on a contractual basis to assist the government workforce, he said, adding that the process to fill 1,733 teaching posts has already begun.

"It shows the government is trying to address the unemployment problem. There will be no compromise in appointments in the health and family welfare and education departments," he said.

Saha said the BJP-led government has adopted a transparent recruitment policy.

"Government posts are being filled with complete transparency since the BJP came to power in the state. No one can claim to have secured a government job through recommendation, which was common in the previous regime," he said.

The government is also working to finalise a transparent transfer policy, he said.

"A government doctor (MBBS) is required to serve three years in a rural hospital to get a chance to pursue MD or MS. Now, we are planning to introduce a marking system for postgraduate aspirants serving in rural hospitals," he added.

