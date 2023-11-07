Tripura to install 21 electricity-run smart crematoriums in urban bodies

Agartala, Nov 7: The Urban Development Department of Tripura has decided to install 21 eco-friendly furnaces in the cremation grounds for hygienic cremation in all 21 urban local bodies of the state.

All these newly proposed furnaces would be powered by electricity, a senior official of the Urban Development Department said.

Right now, only Agartala has dedicated electricity-propelled furnaces functional at the Battala cremation ground. In the rest of the urban local bodies, the traditional method of lighting funeral pyres using firewood is in practice.

"Funds are allocated under the Special Assistance for Capital Investment for All Urban Local Bodies scheme for carrying out the necessary construction works.

The expected expenditure in the project is Rs 23.36 crore, with Rs 1.1 crore for each of the sites", said a senior official of the department.

Laying emphasis on the environmental aspect of the project, the senior official said, "Electricity-based crematoriums are environmentally friendly. This project will ensure that the deceased person's journey to the afterlife does not face any hurdles. The Tripura government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, is committed to providing all kinds of urban facilities to the citizens".