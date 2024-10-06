Tripura to host over 2,850 community Pujas, security tightened

Agartala, Oct 6: Pre-Durga Puja festivities have started in Tripura amid heightened security, with some Puja marquees having been opened already for the pandal hoppers days before the four-day long festival commences on October 10.

On being contacted by The Assam Tribune, a senior official of the Tripura Police Department has said that more than 2,850 community Durga Pujas are being conducted across the state.

“The number of pujas more or less remained static. Last year, around 2,900 pujas were organised across the state. The numbers would increase further this year, but due to devastating floods, Puja celebrations had been largely hit,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

In Gomati and parts of the Dhalai district of Tripura, Durga Puja has turned into a low-key affair this year.





In the Gandatwisa subdivision of the Dhalai district, the Puja numbers declined sharply. People living in the subdivision endured back to back blows in the form of ethnic violence in July and floods in August.



Speaking on the issue, District Magistrate Dhalai Saju Vaheed said, “All the affected families had been compensated, and a big development project for the subdivision was announced soon after the violent incidents occurred in the area.” He also informed that some puja organisers have agreed to hold the puja.

Sharing further details on the issue, SDM Gandatwisa Chandrajoy Reang said, “The flood caused widespread damage, and some villages are still underwater. The Bengali community, which was severely affected by the attacks, has lost much of its property and financial stability, which has made it difficult for them to celebrate Durga Puja this year.”

In past years, there were as many as 26–27 community Durga Pujas celebrated in the area. However, this year, only 4-5 pujas will be held in the tribal-dominated region.

However, the biggest highlight of Durga Puja in Tripura remains the capital city, Agartala, that attracts lakhs of pandal hoppers during the four-day festival.

Speaking to the media, West Tripura District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar said, “In West Tripura district, around 950 community pujas are being organised, and the number of pujas in the city stands at around 450.”





Most of the Puja organisers of Agartala compete with each other on theme-based marquees. Several clubs try constructing miniature replicas of different famous places to attract devotees. Decorative lighting is also installed to illuminate the city during Puja days.



However, this year some curbs have been imposed on loud music as per the directives of Tripura High Court. The Agartala Municipal Corporation has issued a 14-point guideline for Durga Puja, and use of DJ sound systems has been banned.

Elaborating on the issue, Mayor Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder said, “The guidelines issued by AMC have to be adhered to by the Puja organisers. We have banned the use of DJ sound systems during immersion processions because of their harmful effects. Apart from that, the Puja organisers have been asked to ensure that safety and security of the pandal hoppers are given priority during the construction. Multiple departments have been tasked with inspection of the makeshift marquees before these are opened for the devotees.”

The AMC has also arranged cranes to smoothen the process of immersion of the idols. The festivities are supposed to end with the ‘Mayer Gomon’ carnival scheduled to be held on October 14, added Mayor Majumder.

Noteworthy here, senior ranking officials of Tripura Police are also making on-ground visits to the police stations across the state. DGP Tripura Police Amitabh Ranjan and ADG Law and Order Anurag Dhankar have visited many areas in the last couple days and inspected the policing arrangements ahead of the puja. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha recently chaired a review meeting on the law and order situation and instructed the police to work proactively in the festive season.