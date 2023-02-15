Tripura: To ensure free and fair assembly elections inter-state border with Assam sealed

Nilambazar, Feb 15: In order to ensure free and fair assembly elections in Tripura, the interstate boundaries with Assam and international border with Bangladesh was sealed on February 13 by the election commission.

"The restrictions have been imposed on entry of people from Assam and security has been tightened at Churaibari and Kataltali border in Karimganj", said Superientendent of Police, Padmanav Baruah.

While talking to the media persons, Baruah said relaxation has been made in emergency services and special purpose vehicles. Only vehicles and people from Tripura will be allowed to enter the border.

Moreover, international border with Bangladesh and inter-state boundaries with Mizoram was also sealed ahead of the polls.

“The international border with Bangladesh and the inter-state boundaries with Assam and Mizoram have been sealed from Monday, following instructions from the Election Commission," a high official informed on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that as per information of Directorate of border protection and Development department the length of the interstate border in Karimganj district of Assam with Tripura is 46.3 Km.