Tripura: TIPRA Motha leader suspended for 6 months

Agartala, August 20: Even as the principal opposition party in Tripura, TIPRA Motha is yet to clarify their stand on which side they are going to extend support in the ensuing by-elections for two seats, a senior party leader was suspended for making a public appeal seeking vote for the BJP candidates.

The ex-Assam Rifle trooper, Abu Khayer Miah, who fought the 2023 assembly elections to face a poll, debacle at the hands of CPIM candidate Samsul Haque. However, his party opted out for the elections being held in the constituency.

"As soon as we received the video of Abu Khayer Miah where he had been making an open appeal to the public seeking vote for the BJP candidates in Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituency, TIPRA Citizenship Federation (TCF) sought action against him. Accordingly, a meeting was convened and under the stewardship of the President of the party, it has been decided that he would be put under suspension for six months. He will have no role in the political activities of the party that will take place during the elections”, leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma told media persons.

A separate press briefing was also convened by TCF, the non-tribal wing of the party where General Secretary of the body vehemently opposed the statement made by Miah.

According to the video, Miah made an appeal to the voters to vote for the BJP. He argued, "The BJP is in power at the center and the state. For the better future of the whole Muslim community living in these two assembly constituencies, you must vote for the BJP candidates". Miah also said that it was his personal views and does not reflect the political stand of the party.