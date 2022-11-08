Tripura: Teacher protest turns violent, police resort to lathi charge

Agartala: Police resorted to mild lathi charge on the protesting teachers seeking employment in front of Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath's residence on Tuesday.

The protesting Selection Test for Graduate Teachers qualified candidates had gathered before the minister's residence in the morning. One of the protestors was hit on the head during the scuffle between the aspirant teachers and the police.





Speaking to media persons, one of the protesters said, "We have met the Education Minister in the first place to know whether we will be recruited or not. He told us to meet the Finance Minister and when we reached there the Minister told us that if the Education department processes the files, things will be sorted out. But, when we came back to the education minister with our pleas he refused to meet us. We are concerned about our future".

Another protester said, everything seems ambiguous to us. "We have no clarity as to what will happen. We are staring at a bleak future. After many attempts we have cracked the exams and now we have been left at lurch", he said.

The STGT which stands for Selection Test for Graduate Teachers is conducted by Teachers Recruitment Board of Tripura for selection of eligible graduate teachers for teaching in Class IX and X. The candidates said they have qualified the exams held earlier this year but did not get any appointment. The aspiring teachers had been staging repeated protests seeking appointment in the government departments.

