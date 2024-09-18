Tripura targets 815 MW renewable energy by 2030; wins award at global expo

Agartala, Sept. 18: Tripura has set an ambitious target to generate 815 megawatts of renewable and clean energy by 2030.

During his visit to the fourth Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo in Gujarat, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath signed a commitment letter on behalf of the Tripura government, assuring organisers that effective steps would be taken to achieve this target.

“The traditional sources of energy are gradually diminishing. The stock of natural gas and coal is limited. The only sustainable solution to meet our power requirements lies in renewable energy. While the Government of India has set a target of generating 500 gigawatts of power from solar energy, Tripura, despite being a small state, aims to generate 815 megawatts,” said the Power Minister.

According to the Minister, the power department has initiated a multi-pronged strategy to meet this goal.

“Solar power alone will contribute 396 megawatts. Additionally, 400 megawatts will be generated using hydro-pump storage technology, while hydro-electric projects and bio-energy will provide 15 megawatts and 2 megawatts, respectively. Together, these efforts will help us reach our target of 815 megawatts by 2030,” he explained.

To achieve the desired results within the stipulated timeframe, an investment of Rs 13,000 crore is required, according to the Minister.

Tripura has already established a notable position in solar energy production and distribution. At the event, Tripura was awarded third place among the northeastern states, a recognition presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister Nath received this award on Monday and also encouraged investors to consider Tripura, highlighting the state’s growing potential due to improved connectivity.

He noted that Tripura not only has an industry-friendly government but also boasts a robust industrial policy, readily available land, a favourable investment environment, and all necessary facilities for energy sector investments.

“Tripura has already prepared its Energy Vision 2030. The Renewable Energy Policy will be rolled out soon,” Nath added.