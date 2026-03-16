Tripura tables Rs 34,212-Cr budget, deficit pegged at Rs 240 Cr

Agartala, March 16: The Tripura government on Monday tabled a tax-free, deficit budget of Rs 34,212.31 crore for the financial year 2026-27.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy said it lays a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth, with a focus on infrastructure, digital transformation, rural employment and improved connectivity to achieve the goal of “Viksit Tripura” by 2047.

Calling the budget inclusive, the minister said that despite resource constraints, the government had sought to address multiple sectors, ranging from infrastructure development to social commitments and skill development.

“I have proposed a capital expenditure of Rs 8,945.92 crore, which is 13.19% higher than last year’s outlay and will generate additional employment in the state,” he said.

The budget represents a 5.52% increase compared with the previous year’s budget estimate of Rs 32,423 crore.

Despite the increase in overall outlay, the budget projects a deficit of Rs 240.72 crore during the financial year.

To accelerate infrastructure development, the minister proposed capital expenditure of Rs 8,945.92 crore, which is 13.19 per cent higher than last year’s allocation.

Roy added that strengthening infrastructure, promoting investment, creating employment and developing the health and tourism sectors were among the government’s key priorities for overall socio-economic development.

The minister also announced that the government would establish a technical university, a medical university and a women’s university to strengthen the higher education sector.

“The government is committed to ensuring the welfare of indigenous people living in the state. Out of the total proposed budget of Rs 34,212.31 crore, around Rs 15,000 crore has been earmarked for tribal development,” he said.

Roy further noted that the size of the state budget had more than doubled over the past decade, rising from Rs 15,000 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 34,212.31 crore in 2026-27, without imposing any new taxes.

Chief Minister Manik Saha welcomed the budget, saying the government had placed special emphasis on capital expenditure to strengthen the state’s economy.

“The budget tabled by our Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy in the Assembly is balanced. Apart from other sectors, it lays emphasis on capital expenditure to boost the state’s economy,” Saha told the press.

PTI