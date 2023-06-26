Tripura: Suspected smuggler of rare turtle species detained

Agartala, June 25: Prompt action from the animal welfare NGO "Pawsome" leads to the arrest of a suspected animal smuggler from Agartala city.

According to reports, the accused brought six Indian roofed Turtle babies to a pet shop for selling. The pet shop owner passed the information to the animal welfare NGO.

A team of Pawsome volunteers comprising Akash Paul, Souvik Sinha, Amitava Deb and Bapan Das rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information. The volunteers caught the suspected smuggler identified as Raju Miah. During primary investigation, the suspect divulged that a consignment of 300 turtles reached the state with instructions to send these turtles in the neighboring state violating the wildlife laws.

The accused had been handed over to New Capital Complex police station located in the outskirts of the city.