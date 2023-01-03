Tripura: Suspected Diarrhea outbreak, 58 affected so far

Agartala, Jan 3: As many as 18 people including women and children fell ill with Diarrhea like symptoms at East Kalabaria area under Bharat Chandra Nagar of Belonia sub-division in South Tripura district. It is suspected that they are all affected by water borne disease, sources in the health department said. All the affected persons have been admitted to Maicherra Primary Health Centre.

On being contacted, Sub-divisional Medical Officer Dr Bimal Kaloi said, “There is nothing to fear about such diseases being seasonal. We have reports of such cases from different parts of the area. Since the number of patients is higher in the Maicherra area, special health teams from Belonia had been sent to the health center for treatment of the ailing persons”.

According to the doctor, this disease is common in this season. “This is not a critical disease. Often we hear such cases in this period of time. We are prepared to tackle the situation. Our department has been monitoring the situation very closely and hopefully within the next few days the issue will be resolved”.

He said, so far 58 people have been found to be ill with the similar symptoms. “Most of them are cured. The remaining patients are also in stable condition. They will be discharged once their problems are cured totally. In the next four to five days normalcy will be restored”, he added.



Meanwhile, sources said, the reason behind the disease could be contamination of potable water supplied in the East Kalabaria area. The DWS department has been alerted of the situation prevailing there.