Tripura: Surrendered militants demand protection of Peace Accords, Criticise CAA

Agartala, Jun 7: A group of surrendered militants under the umbrella of the Tripura Indigenous People's Council met the governor of Tripura, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, on Friday and demanded the fulfilment of the commitments made during the peace accords signed earlier in phases.

The organisation also criticised the Government of India's efforts to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tripura, calling it a violation of the promises made to the militant organisations that signed the peace accords with the central government at different points in time.

In a memorandum it has been stated, "According to this Citizenship (Amendment) Act-2019, the Government of India has decided to award citizenship to the foreigners, more specifically the Bangladesh nationals, up to 31 December 2014. On the contrary, according to the Accord of 23rd August 1993 AD held between the Tripura State Government and the All Tripura Tribal Force (ATTF), it was mentioned in Point No. 2(b) that 'Action would be taken in respect of sending back all Bangladesh foreign nationals who have come to Tripura after 25th March 1971 AD and are not in possession of valid documents authorizing their presence in Tripura.' Under such facts and situation, our prime demand is not to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act-2019 in the whole state of Tripura."

The TUIPC, as they claim, is a non-political front of the returnees of different rebel outfits like TNV, NLFT, ATTF (Tribal Force), TLO, TTVF, BNCT, Sengkrak, Lama Kwtal, etc. The ex-militants also expressed their sharp disappointment over the issue of the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals through Tripura borders.

"Another Memorandum of Settlement was signed on 4th May 1988 between Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the representative of TNV under the leadership of Shri Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl. It was mentioned there that measures to prevent infiltration. Point No. 3.4 — Stringent measures will be taken to prevent infiltration from across the border by strengthening arrangements on the border and constructing roads along vulnerable sections for better patrolling and vigilance. Vigorous action against such infiltrators would also be taken under the law."

Stating that the implementation of CAA will undermine the previous peace accords, the organisation noted: "The implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 is completely opposite in nature to the Accord which was signed earlier."

The body also demanded the introduction of an inner line permit, a model village for surrendered militants, and a fresh housing scheme for the ex-rebels who are now forced to live an impoverished life.