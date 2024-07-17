Tripura student's death: Situation in Ganda Twisa improving amid heavy security

Agartala, July 17: The situation in Ganda Twisa (Gandacherra) under the Dhalai district of Tripura appears to be improving gradually as the main market resumed to function in its usual course after a brief hiatus of three days.

Ever since the violence broke out in as many as seven locations on the outskirts of the main market, the shops were closed. However, repeated efforts from the administration and ruling party representatives headed by Minister Tinku Roy to instill confidence among the locals have elicited a response.

The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police had been consistently in touch with the locals. Apart from that, prohibitory orders are also in force in order to avoid any untoward incidents.

However, an unprecedented incident was reported early in the morning as two shops were reduced to ashes last night, which further led to tension in the morning.

An agitated mob of locals gathered in front of the police station, demanding action against the perpetrators, who, according to them, were trying to trigger fresh tension in the already violence-hit subdivision. However, later, it was confirmed that the fire was triggered by an electric short circuit.

The District Magistrate office in its social media handle clarified the matter. Speaking on the issue, SDM Ganda Twisa Chandrajoy Reang said, “The situation is totally under control. Peace has prevailed all over the region. There are no reports of fresh tension. Over 500 troops are deployed in sensitive and vulnerable locations. Each and everything is under control right now.”

The district administration had been campaigning in the area throughout the day, asking the locals to avoid any kind of misinformation that could lead to further trouble. Some elements have also been identified who had been trying to fish in the turbid waters, and they have been detained, a senior official of the police department has added. The total number of people who are under detention is around six.

Apart from that, the police department is also scanning all the video evidence of the night of violence to identify the perpetrators. Some people who were actively involved in inciting the crowd on the day Parameshwar Reang’s mortal remains reached his house at 33 KV have also been identified.

On the other hand, four people have already been arrested in connection with the college student’s assault case.

Notably, Parameshwar Reang, the deceased, was a college student who had been thrashed by a group of four miscreants, following a heated altercation.

He was shifted to the Agartala-based GB Pant hospital in critical condition on July 7, however, he passed away on July 12. As soon as his mortal remains were brought back to his village, an emotionally charged mob launched attacks on several locations. The non-tribal Bengali families were at the receiving end of the violence.