Tripura student raped by classmates in Guwahati; 5, including two minors, held

Tripura, Sept 18: Five students of a Guwahati-based private university are in police custody for allegedly raping a classmate from Tripura.

Among the accused, two are minors - one was apprehended on Wednesday, while the other was detained on Thursday.

“The incident took place on September 13, when all of them attended a party together. The girl reportedly took a medicine and fell asleep. The next morning, when she woke up, she found one boy beside her bed and later realised she had been raped,” said Amitabh Basumatary, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Basumatary confirmed that one of the minors has already been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while the other will also be produced shortly.

“A case has been registered. One minor has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, another will be produced soon, and the other three students are being questioned. We are gathering all possible evidence, and strict action will be taken as per law,” he added.

Following their detention, the university suspended all five accused to ensure the safety and security of other students.

The matter gained wider attention after Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma took to social media, stating that his party is in touch with the victim.

“A girl from Tripura was allegedly raped in Guwahati. I have spoken to the victim and offered all help to her. I appeal to everyone to not speculate and ensure that the identity of the girl is not revealed. We will ensure justice is given to the victim,” Debbarma said.

A delegation from Tipra Motha’s students’ wing, led by Sajra Debbarma, also met the victim and assured her of full support.

“We spoke to her, and we are trying our best to help during this difficult time,” Sajra Debbarma said.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.