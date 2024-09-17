Tripura State Rifles celebrates Vishwakarma Puja by worshiping arms & ammunition

Agartala, Sept. 17: Soldiers of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) celebrated Vishwakarma Puja with a distinctive twist at their 3rd Battalion headquarters in RK Nagar on Tuesday.

In a unique tradition, the soldiers paid homage to their arms and ammunition, seeking divine blessings of Lord Vishwakarma for their weaponry.

The ritual involved displaying the weapons before an idol of Lord Vishwakarma, the revered deity of creation, architecture, and craftsmanship.

The priest performed a ceremonial blessing with mantras and flowers, invoking divine grace on the equipment used in various operations and law enforcement duties.

Naib Subedar Jahar Lal Das highlighted the significance of the ritual, stating, “We worship our arms and ammunition during Vishwakarma Puja every year. This tradition seeks Lord Vishwakarma’s blessings to ensure our weapons function optimally when needed. Additionally, we also bless our vehicles, electrical equipment, and machinery during this time.”

Vishwakarma Puja, widely observed across Tripura, is a significant occasion for those in engineering and skilled trades.

Vishwakarma, the divine carpenter and master craftsman of Hindu mythology, is honoured for his role in fashioning the weapons of the gods.

While engineers and local craftsmen typically partake in the puja, the TSR’s practice of worshipping arms and ammunition adds a unique dimension to the celebration.