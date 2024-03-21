Tripura State Rifle Jawan on poll duty dies after being hit by two-wheeler

Agartala, Mar 21: A Tripura State Rifle Jawan posted on poll duty died after a speeding motorcycle dashed him on Wednesday night at Churaibari in North Tripura district. The motorcycle rider was allegedly carrying illegally procured agar wood-based products, police sources have revealed.

The deceased, identified as Sandama Darlong (46), belonged to the 13th Battalion of TSR. He was assigned to be the local polling sector officer.

The mortal remains of the deceased were transferred to the North Tripura district hospital for autopsy, a senior official of the Tripura Police Department informed.



The motorcycle rider has been identified as Abbas Ali, and he also suffered grave injuries during the incident.



According to local sources, Darlong was part of a contingent of security personnel tasked with patrolling the Churaibari area. While on duty, the team encountered an overspeeding motorcycle rider passing through the patrol area.



Upon receiving signals to stop from the police, the rider reportedly disregarded the instructions, prompting the security forces to take action.



During the chase, the rider lost control of his motorcycle, resulting in a fatal collision with the TSR trooper. Darlong sustained severe injuries, leading to his untimely demise.



Police sources have disclosed that the motorcycle rider was allegedly involved in the smuggling of agarwood.



A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

