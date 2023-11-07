Tripura: Son arrested for killing his mother

Agartala, Nov 7: Tension simmered in Dharmanagar (North Tripura) after the mortal remains of an elderly woman were found at her own residence on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Shanti Debnath (65) was, reportedly, thrashed to death by her own son, identified as Raju Debnath (30).

People in the locality said the accused son used to engage in heated quarrels with his mother frequently and on several occasions, loud screams were heard from their house. The deceased and her son used to stay in the house while her husband kept visiting them at regular intervals.

A staff of the electricity department on Monday went to their house and discovered blood patches.

He raised the alarm, which led to the recovery of the mortal remains hidden inside the residence, following which police arrested the accused son.

After the arrest, police mentioned that the accused son had confessed his crime. "He said he had used an axe to attack his mother, which led to her death. He was also digging a grave behind his room to bury the mortal remains. Before he could damage the evidence, he was arrested".