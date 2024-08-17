Tripura shocker: Four, including 2 minors, held for raping indigenous minor girl

Agartala, Aug 17: At a time when the nation is grappling with the gruesome rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, another heinous incident has been reported from Tripura.

On Saturday, it was reported that a minor from an indigenous community has been allegedly gang-raped in Udaipur’s Maharani under the Gomati district of the state on August 14.

Four individuals, including two minors, have been arrested in connection with this brutal crime.

Of the four, two have been identified as Karn Jamatia (26) and Mangal Kishor Jamatia (27), a senior police officer informed The Assam Tribune over the phone.

“The incident occurred in an area very close to Udaipur. Soon after receiving the complaint, our officials reached the scene and detained the accused. Two of them have been produced before the court and sent to police remand, while the remaining two have been presented to the Juvenile Justice Board as they are minors,” Namit Pathak, Superintendent of Police for Gomati District, said.

Reportedly, the victim had come to Udaipur to stay at her friend’s house. On the day of the incident, while on her way to her aunt’s house in the adjacent village, she was intercepted by the four accused who forcibly took her to an isolated location before committing the heinous crime.

Three hours after the incident, the victim managed to return to her friend's house and subsequently registered a case with the Pitra outpost under the RK Pur police station in Udaipur.