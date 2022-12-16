Tripura: Seven Bangladeshi nationals detained along Indo-Bangla borders

Agartala, Dec 16: As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals were detained along the Indo-Bangla international borders when they were trying to intrude on the Indian territory on Thursday, said police.

The incident took place at Adampur under Kalam Chaura police station of Sepahijala district.

The BSF troopers on the border patrol spotted some unusual movement close to the borders. When they ran close to the spot—near 191 number gate—the BSF personnel saw that suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators were crossing the barbed wire fencing using a ladder. All the seven persons had been detained and handed over to the police.

The medical examinations of the suspected infiltrators had been conducted at Boxanagar hospital. A driver who had been identified as a facilitator was also detained. The Bangladeshi nationals had been identified as Shahadat Hossain, Rajib Biswas, Md. Rubel, Delwar Hussain, Salma Rukia, Md. Rubel Sheikh, Sultan and Labani.