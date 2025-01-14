Tripura seizes narcotics worth Rs 1,500 Cr, arrests 2,697 over three years

Agartala, Jan 14: Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced that the state’s aggressive anti-drug campaign has led to the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 1,500 crore and the arrest of 2,697 individuals over the past three years. The revelation came during his recent speech in the state assembly.

Dr. Saha, who also holds the Home Minister portfolio, highlighted the stringent measures taken under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Zero Tolerance policy against drug abuse. "The police crackdown led to the seizure of marijuana, cough syrup, narcotic tablets, heroin, and other substances," he stated.

Providing detailed statistics, the Chief Minister disclosed that in 2022, 562 cases were registered, resulting in 759 arrests. The following year, 633 cases led to 1,052 arrests. In 2024, 407 cases prompted the arrest of 886 individuals. Overall, 1,665 cases were filed, leading to 2,697 arrests.

The seizures over these three years included 1,54,658 kilograms of marijuana, 5,82,100 bottles of cough syrup, 25,62,791 narcotic tablets, and 34,971 grams of heroin. Additionally, 2,45,91,258 cannabis plants were destroyed. The total market value of these seizures, including confiscated vehicles, is estimated at Rs 1,587 crore, 47 lakh, 41 thousand, and 762.

Dr. Saha emphasised that the record-high destruction of cannabis plants in 2024 marks a significant milestone in Tripura’s ongoing battle against drug trafficking.