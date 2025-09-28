Tripura sees 64% rise in domestic tourism, foreign arrivals up 36%, says minister

Agartala, Sep 28: Tripura recorded substantial growth in domestic tourism with visits increasing by 64.07% to 601,000, while foreign tourist arrivals grew at a more modest 36.15% to 91,000 visitors, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, on Sunday.

The Minister, in a social media post, wrote that in 2023, domestic tourist arrivals stood at 0.366 million, while foreign tourist arrivals were 0.067 million, the second highest in the Northeast region, after Sikkim, which ranked first in foreign tourist visits.

“In 2024, domestic tourist arrivals increased to 0.601 million in Tripura, and foreign tourist arrivals rose to 0.091 million, keeping the state in the second position after Sikkim in terms of foreign tourist visits,” added Chowdhury, who also holds the Transport portfolio.

He also greeted Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, the people of the state, and the entire team of the Tourism Department for this "remarkable success".

Meanwhile, Chowdhury also said that Union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have assured to provide all kinds of help for the development of tourism infrastructure in Tripura.

Last week, the Minster had met both Union Ministers and apprised them of the ongoing activities and plans of the Tripura Tourism Department.

After meeting the DoNER Minister in Delhi, Chowdhury had said that during the meeting, he urged Union Minister Scindia to provide funds to develop the infrastructure to boost tourism in the Northeastern state.

"The DoNER Minister assured all possible help to strengthen the tourism sector in the state," Tripura Minister had shared in a Facebook post.

Chowdhury had said that he presented in detail the ongoing activities and plans of the Tripura government's Tourism Department before the Union Minister.

"I also sought his necessary support to take forward some new tourism projects with the help and financial assistance of the DoNER Ministry. Scindia assured all possible cooperation from his side for the development of tourism in Tripura," he had said.

Chowdhury, in another post, had said that he also apprised Union Finance Minister Sitharaman about the ongoing activities and upcoming plans of the Tripura Tourism Department.

"I also sought her support to take forward some new projects of the department".

During the meetings, Tourism Department Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma and Director Prashant Badal Negi were also present.

IANS