Tripura seeks international tag for MBB Airport, direct flights to Mumbai

Agartala, March 3: Tripura has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to grant international status to Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and introduce direct flights between Agartala and Mumbai, while also calling for measures to enhance air travel accessibility and affordability.

The demand was put forth by Tripura’s Transport and Tourism Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, during his meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi.

The discussions focused on enhancing air connectivity and boosting tourism infrastructure in the state.

“A series of demands related to air connectivity and passenger benefits were raised during the meeting. The key requests included a direct Agartala-Mumbai flight, an increase in flights on the Agartala-New Delhi route, and the urgent declaration of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport as an international airport,” Chowdhury stated in a social media post, on Monday.

He also highlighted the rising airfare burden on passengers and urged the Union Civil Aviation Minister to regulate soaring ticket prices.

“Considering the interests of air passengers in the state, concerns were raised about escalating airfares. The Union Minister was requested to intervene and introduce regulatory measures to ensure affordability. Additionally, a proposal was made to introduce more flight services from MBB Airport in Agartala to improve connectivity,” Chowdhury added.

The revival of the long-defunct Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti District was another key point of discussion. Chowdhury stated that the Union Minister had assured him of an on-ground inspection soon.

“The Union Minister emphasised that the government is actively considering a pricing framework and fare regulation policy to protect the interests of air travellers,” he noted.

Meanwhile, in a significant boost for the state’s tourism sector, the Centre has sanctioned ₹150 crore in additional funding.

In a separate meeting with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chowdhury submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) outlining Tripura’s vision for tourism growth.

“The Union Minister assured full cooperation from the Centre in developing Tripura’s tourism industry. He acknowledged the state’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and potential to emerge as a major tourist destination in the region,” the minister said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from Tripura’s tourism department, including the secretary and director.

“With this additional funding, Tripura is set to strengthen its position as a key tourist hub in the Northeast,” Chowdhury added.