Tripura seeks Arunachal help to rescue 30 child labourers taken from Unakoti

Agartala, Dec 25: Tripura Labour Minister Tinku Roy has sought the intervention of his Arunachal Pradesh (AP) counterpart, Nyato Dukam, to rescue around 30 child labourers from Unakoti district who were allegedly lured to Arunachal Pradesh on the promise of employment.

In a letter addressed to Dukam, Roy said the labourers were subjected to ill-treatment and forced to live in inhumane conditions. He informed that a case has been registered at Kailashahar Police Station in Unakoti district in connection with the incident.

“I wish to bring to your kind notice that a case has recently been registered at Kailashahar PS in Unakoti district, wherein approximately 30 child labourers, along with a few adult labourers, were taken from Rangrung Tea Garden to Arunachal Pradesh,” the letter stated.

Roy said the labourers were promised specific wages and benefits, but were later denied their lawful entitlements.

Family members of the victims have reported that the children are facing ill-treatment and living under inhuman conditions, leading to severe mental distress and anxiety. Stating that the families are desperately seeking the safe and early return of the labourers, Roy urged Dukam to intervene immediately.

“In view of the seriousness of the matter and the humanitarian concerns involved, I earnestly request your kind intervention to extend all necessary assistance for the immediate rescue and safe repatriation of the labourers to their homes,” he said.

The Tripura Labour Minister also pointed out that engaging children as labourers is strictly prohibited under the law, and constitutes a grave violation of human rights and dignity.